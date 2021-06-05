Parks Programs for October, November, and December 2023

Accessibility Options: Olmsted County Parks offer a variety of accessibility accommodations for park visitors and our public programming. Ranging from accommodations for mobility like our Action Trackchair, sensory sensitivities including our free rental kits, American Sign Language interpreter, and a microphone/speaker system for improved acoustics for hearing with certain programs. We know everyone’s experience is unique. For more information on these resources contact oxbow@olmstedcounty.gov or call 507-328-7340. Please let us know of needed accommodations at least two days in advance, two weeks for an ASL interpreter.

Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo

The following events take place at Oxbow Park and are subject to change.

Saturday, October 21st at 1pm – American Kestrel box Monitoring with John Ryder

Learn about American Kestrel behavior, habitats, and nesting. John Ryder, a nest box monitoring volunteer, will present about the local American kestrel nest box monitoring program and tell you how you can help American kestrel populations.

Sunday, October 22nd at 11 am – Armchair Birding for Birdability Week

Join a Naturalist in the comfort of the Nature Center’s wildlife viewing area. Watch the birds as staff shares identification tips and fun facts. Limited seating is available. This program is part of Birdability Week (October 16-22), “because birding is for everybody!” Visit www.birdability.org for more information about Birdability.

Saturday, October 28th from 10am – 4pm -- BOO at the ZOO

Happy Halloween! Wear your Halloween costume to Oxbow Park and trick or treat in the Nature Center. Other activities will be available throughout the day.

Saturday, November 4th at 11 am – Nature Book Share

Are you looking for a good read and want to learn about nature? Let’s get together and share our favorite nature themed books. Meet in the Nature Center.

Saturday, November 11th at 1 pm – Feed the Deer and Elk

A short hike over to the elk and deer pens will allow participants to get a closer look at these spectacular creatures. Learn more about antlers, deer and elk behavior, and see them eat! Meet at the Nature Center. (Accommodations CAN be made for non-hikers, seniors, etc.)

Sunday, November 12th at 2 pm – Feed the River Otters

River otters are a curious animal with many adaptations for hunting on land and fishing in the water. Watch a staff member feed the otters at Zollman Zoo and learn fun facts about river otters. Meet at the otter exhibit.

Saturday, November 18th at 11 am – Wild Turkeys

This bird is on almost everyone’s mind this time of year! Come to Oxbow and learn more about these fascinating creatures and their links to our nation’s past. Meet at the turkey exhibit.

Sunday, November 19th at 1 pm – Mindfulness Meander

Join a naturalist in a stroll through the woods to learn about the many benefits being immersed in nature has on your health. Meet at the nature center.

Sunday, November 26th at 11 am - Keeper Chat

Come learn about the animals that live at Zollman Zoo. A Zookeeper will chat about how they care for the animals, what they eat, what their favorite toys are, and more! Feel free to ask questions about your favorite animals at the zoo. Meet at the otter exhibit.

Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd from 5-8 pm – ZooDazzle!

Join Friends of Oxbow for the return of their ZooDazzle event. During this celebration you will see Zollman Zoo all lit up with holiday lights at night! There will also be treats and activities. This event is admission free. Rumor has it that Santa may even be there!

Friday, December 8th and Saturday, December 9th from 5-8 pm – Lights Only ZooDazzle

Visit the Zollman Zoo lit up with holiday lights, no activities.

Sunday, December 17th at 1 pm – Holiday Craft

Join a naturalist to create your very own decorated wood cookie ornament. All art supplies and wood cookies will be provided.

Snow Rental Equipment

Snowshoes ($5) and cross-country skis ($5) rental is available when snow permits between the hours of 10am-3pm.

Chester Woods Park

The following events take place at Chester Woods Park and are subject to change.

Thursday, November 9th through Sunday November 12th - DAV Deer Hunt

The Olmsted County Parks Department will be hosting a DAV shotgun hunt at Chester Woods Park. The park will be closed to the public during the hunt. The purpose of the hunt is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd health and manageable.

Saturday, November 18th through Sunday November 26th - Annual Lottery Deer Hunt

The Olmsted County Parks Department will close Chester Woods Park for the management shotgun deer hunt season. The purpose of the hunt is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd health and manageable.

Snow Rental Equipment

Snowshoes ($5), cross-country skis ($5), and kicksleds ($5) rental is available when snow permits between the hours of 10am-3pm.

Root River Park

The following events take place at Root River Park and are subject to change.

There are no programs planned at Root River Park for the months of November and December.